Oh my Gee! Ottawa cyclist has sensational rides at Giro d’Italia

Ottawa native Derek Gee is having a breakout performance at the Giro d’Italia. So far, he has had five top 5 finishes. Gee credits his community in Ottawa for helping him get to where he is today. Ottawa native Derek Gee is having a breakout performance at the Giro d’Italia. So far, he has had five top 5 finishes. Gee credits his community in Ottawa for helping him get to where he is today.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina