OTTAWA -- It has been a busy weekend for one of the Ottawa Paramedic Services newest communications officers and her mentor, helping to deliver two babies by phone in less than 24 hours.

The first delivery happened just after 5 p.m. Friday, when communications officer trainee Emma received a 911 call from a woman experiencing frequent contractions and signs of imminent delivery.

Paramedics say with support from mentor Ambulance Communications Officer Dominique, Emma coaches the mom to push with each contraction. Less than 10 minutes later, the mom delivered a healthy baby girl at home.

"Emma stayed on the phone with the parents and instructed them to assess the newborn’s colour and breathing until a strong cry was heard," said paramedics in a media release.

"She instructed them to keep baby warm, place her on mom’s chest and clamp the umbilical cord until the first paramedics arrived and cut the cord."

Just before 12 p.m. Saturday, Emma and Dominique received a 911 call for a second woman in active labour at home.

"Labour was progressing rapidly and at 12:00pm a healthy baby girl was born," said paramedics.

Both Emma and Dominique were presented with Stork pins to commemorate their support with the deliveries.