OFSAA Wrestling Championships make triumphant return after three-year hiatus due to COVID-19

The OFSAA Wrestling Championships are underway at TD Place, and more than 700 students from across Ontario are taking part in the largest high school wrestling tournament in the country.

After a hiatus of three years due to COVID, the tournament is back, and it has added more spots for girls.

"This year we have the same amount of weight classes for both boys and girls. Before we only had 14 weight classes for girls. Now we have 17. So there's more opportunity for girls to get involved. There's a pathway for them to compete," said Guy MacDougall, OFSAA Wrestling Championships Co-Convener.

For Grade 9 student Myla Blackshaw, this is her first provincial tournament, and she is excited to be part of it.

"It's kind of overwhelming, but it's really exciting to know that I can be involved in something like this so young," said Blackshaw. “I like that you can always work on yourself and there's never a limit of how good you can get.”

Meanwhile, Grade 11 wrestler from Bill Crothers Secondary School, Nathan Persaud, pinned his opponent in his first match. Even though he was nervous to be part of such a big event.

"Once I got that cross ankle, I was really in my zone. It's like one of the biggest ones in Ontario, so my nerves are at an all-time high. But once I got on the mat, it's all business," said Persaud.

The tournament is more than just wrestling for some athletes. For Great Lakes Secondary School Grade 12 wrestler Abbagail Willis, the team environment helps her get through life situations.

"Coming here is way more than just wrestling. It's a team. It's building skills. I'm gonna be using this for the rest of my life," said Willis.

“This is the pinnacle of our season, and it's something that everybody, all the athletes and coaches look forward to,” says Willis's coach Eric Clarke. “And it's nice that it's back. So we missed a couple of years with COVID obviously, so it's nice to see it back. This is this is what we look forward to all year.”

As wrestlers take the mat, family members in the stands share their excitement.

"She's on in number 406, I believe, is her next one. So yeah, we're excited. Just so proud of her," said Mary Chaulk, Myla's grandmother.

Blackshaw won her second match of the day by making the adjustments she needed to. And she’s hoping to be on the podium when it’s all over.

“I went in with a game plan. It didn't go too well,” says Blackshaw. “But you can always adapt to how it goes and figure it out.”

About 1,000 matches were held today, with the championships taking place Wednesday at 2 p.m.