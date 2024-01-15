OFS rescues 3 dogs from apartment fire in Lowertown

Ottawa Fire Services says three dogs were rescued Sunday night from an apartment fire that happened in Lowertown.

“Two of the dogs were unresponsive and firefighters began CPR on both of them and administering Oxygen to all three,” OFS said on social media.

All three were handed back to the owner, OFS adds.

Firefighters received a call at around 7:12 p.m. to a report of a fire happening in a high-rise in the 300 block of Cumberland Street. Two minutes into the initial call, crews were on scene and confirmed that the fire was coming from the seventh floor.

After finding that the source of the fire came from the kitchen area, they made sure it doesn’t spread further by advancing a hose line to extinguish it.

They note that the apartment was filled with smoke after the fire became under control at around 7:34 p.m.. But they still searched it for any occupants. That was when they found the three dogs.

Residents of the building were displaced for a short period of time and OC Transpo provided a bus shelter until the residual smoke was ventilated out of the structure of the building and it was safe to go back to their units.