Officials will be providing an update Sunday afternoon on the investigation into Thursday's deadly explosion and fire at Eastway Tank on Merivale Road.

The blast is believed to have claimed the lives of six people: one who died in hospital and five others who were missing but presumed dead. Police said during a media briefing Friday that they were not releasing identities, but families had been contacted.

Family members have identified Rick Bastien and Kayla Ferguson on social media as some of those who died in the blast.

Several agencies are investigating the incident, including the coroner's office, the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Ministry of Labour. Spokespeople from the fire marshal's office and the coroner's office will be on hand at Sunday's technical briefing, alongside Ottawa police.

The cause of the explosion and fire is still unknown.

The briefing gets underway at 1:30 p.m. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.