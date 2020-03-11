OTTAWA -- A case of coronavirus has been reported in Ottawa.

The city's first case of the virus is a man in his 40s who travelled to Austria, according to the latest update from Ontario health officials.

He attended the Ottawa Hospital and is self-isolating.

In a memo to council, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said the man experienced mild symptoms, and Ottawa Public Health is conducting follow-up with any possible close contacts.

Etches and Mayor Jim Watson are scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to provide more details.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca will broadcast the news conference live, which will also feature an official from The Ottawa Hospital and Board of Health Chair Keith Egli.

Please be advised that @ottawahealth is monitoring the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa. Further details will be provided shortly. For more information, please visit:https://t.co/NPR4k7hPqc pic.twitter.com/OAOEm6eIB1 — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) March 11, 2020

News of the case comes as the World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic.

Ontario now has 41 positive cases of COVID-19. Five of those cases have been resolved.

Austria had 182 cases of the virus as of Monday, according to the World Health Organization. The country shares a border with Italy, which is on total lockdown in an attempt to contain the virus.

Italy has reported more than 10,000 cases of the virus, with more than 630 deaths.

The Austrian government has ordered any of its citizens returning from Italy to self-isolate for two weeks.

This is a developing story. More details to come.