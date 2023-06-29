Officials offer tips to stay safe on waterways this Canada Day long weekend
Ahead of the first long weekend of summer, police are urging people to make safety the top priority while swimming at the beach, paddle boarding or going for a boat ride.
The capital's waterways are busy with boaters and Ottawa Police are patrolling both the upper and lower reaches of the Ottawa River and the Rideau River, to ensure the rules are followed.
"Everybody wants to enjoy the summer; it’s short but we want to make sure everybody is doing it safely," says Const. Caroline Gallant, with the Ottawa police marine, dive and trails unit. "We want to make sure everybody is prepared. It’s a lot of education and yes there is enforcement but it’s to make sure everybody is being safe."
Water vessels of all kinds have many requirements. In Ontario, the minimum infraction is a $240 fine and the costs can add up quickly. Each piece of equipment missing is its own individual fine.
The type of equipment varies depending on the type and size of the boat, but in many cases, a typical pleasure craft will require the following:
- An appropriately sized, Canadian-approved personal floatation device or lifejacket for each person on board
- A buoyant heaving line (15 metres in length)
- An anchor with at least 15 metres of rope, cable or chain
- An oar
- Whistle or sounding device
- A waterproof flashlight or three Canadian approved flares
- Buoyant throw line
- Bailing bucket or hand pump
- Fire extinguisher for fuel-powered boats
- Paddleboards, canoes and kayaks are not precluded from some of these requirements and once on the water, they are considered a vessel under Transport Canada regulations.
While it is not mandatory to wear a lifejacket, having one for every person on the vessel is required.
"We always recommend to have your lifejacket on. It’s a really easy piece of equipment and it will save your life," Const. Gallant said. "Because at the end of the day, if there are any accidents on the water we’re also the ones who have to do the recoveries for that.
"Whenever we have done any recoveries no one is ever wearing their lifejacket."
No matter how strong of a swimmer you are, medical emergencies can happen. If you become unconscious and fall into the water, a lifejacket may be the only means of survival. Emergency officials warn that in the vast expanse of a river or lake, the firefighters who come to the rescue have to get there first.
"It gives us time to orient a plan to get you out of the situation," says Tobi Holmes, a water rescue technician with Ottawa Fires Service. "Always make sure to be wearing a lifejacket and that you have contact with people on shore and they know where you are going during your time out on the water. And make sure that you check the water channels to be sure that you’re not going out in any type of weather that’s going to cause you problems while you’re out there."
The Ottawa Fire Service has received nearly 60 water rescue calls this year. While rescue team members are trained for all conditions, in most situations where a lifejackets is worn, victims are floating and ready to be picked up.
According to the Ottawa Fire Service, in nearly nine out of ten drownings, a lifejacket was not worn. Each year, Ontario averages 152 drownings.
Ottawa police say alcohol remains a major factor in nearly half of all boating fatalities.
In Ontario, alcohol is forbidden on board vessels. There are exceptions, including the vessel must have a washroom and sink, and alcohol can only be consumed when the boat is moored for the night. Passengers are not allowed to consumer alcohol as well. Impaired watercraft operators face the same criminal charges as driving a motor vehicle.
