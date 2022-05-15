Officials investigating possible landspout tornado near Casselman, Ont.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says it appears a landspout tornado occurred east of Ottawa during Sunday's severe weather.

Witnesses shared photos and videos with CTV News Ottawa that showed a possible landspout tornado south of Casselman around 4:20 p.m.

Northern Tornadoes Project executive director Dr. David Sills tells CTV News Ottawa it's following up with witnesses to confirm details, "but it appears a landspout tornado did occur near Casselman, Ont."

A landspout is a specific type of tornado where the parent storm does not rotate, says Sills.

"Doppler radar doesn't help much with detection. Public reports are usually the way we find out about these," Sills said in an email.

Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Sunday. Thunderstorms were reported in Ottawa during the 4 p.m. hour.

Sills says this would be the first tornado in Ontario in 2022.