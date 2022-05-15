Officials confirm EF0 landspout tornado near Casselman, Ont.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) says a landspout tornado occurred east of Ottawa during Sunday's severe weather, making it the first confirmed tornado of the 2022 season.

Witnesses shared photos and videos with CTV News Ottawa that showed a possible landspout tornado south of Casselman around 4:20 p.m.

Northern Tornadoes Project executive director Dr. David Sills told CTV News Ottawa it was following up with witnesses to confirm details, "but it appears a landspout tornado did occur near Casselman, Ont."

A landspout is a specific type of tornado where the parent storm does not rotate, says Sills.

"Doppler radar doesn't help much with detection. Public reports are usually the way we find out about these," Sills said in an email.

The Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed the tornado on Monday.

"Witnesses captured photos and video of a landspout tornado south of Casselman," the post from the NTP said. "The tornado appeared to remain over open fields and no injuries or damage have been reported at this time. Further investigation is pending, including satellite imagery review."

The tornado was rated as an EF0-Default, given that it didn't cause any apparent damage.

Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Sunday. Thunderstorms were reported in Ottawa during the 4 p.m. hour.

The NTP also said a possible second landspout near Kinburn, Ont. is being investigated.