A Commemorative Naming Ceremony for a park honouring CTV News Ottawa weatherman J.J. Clarke is happening this afternoon in Kanata.

The park on Bridlewood Dr. will officially be called J.J. Clarke Park following the ceremony at 4p.m today.

Mayor Jim Watson and Kanata South Councillor Allan Hubley are expected to be at the ceremony.

Councillor Hubley brought forward a motion to re-name the park in Clarke’s honour in September for his years of delivering the weather and his work for local charities and community organizations.

"J.J. Clarke has been a prominent fixture on the CHEO and Heart Institute telethons for over 20 years, helping CHEO to raise over $10 million just this year," Hubley had said.

A plaque will also be mounted at the park today.