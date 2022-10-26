Officers who shot and killed man during Ottawa stabbings won't face charges

Ottawa police officers who shot and killed a man during a stabbing attack at an Alta Vista home in June won’t face criminal charges, Ontario’s police watchdog has ruled.

Anne-Marie Ready, 50, and her daughter Jasmine Ready, 15, were stabbed to death at their Anoka Street home on June 27. Their daughter and sister Catherine Ready, 19, was seriously injured.

The attack ended with three police officers shooting and killing 21-year-old Joshua Graves.

Officers were called to the home after reports of screaming and a woman being stabbed. An officer exiting his cruiser saw Graves running toward Catherine Ready with a knife in his hands. Graves jumped on her and slashed at her with the knife, the SIU found.

“When the man would not heed the officer’s orders to drop the knife, the officer discharged his firearm,” the SIU found. “The man was struck multiple times, and one of the rounds struck the woman in the lower left leg.

The man was then back on the roadway and still had the knife, the investigation found.

“Two other officers on scene drew their firearms and repeatedly ordered the man to drop the knife. The man held onto the knife, sat up, and started to swing the knife in the officers’ direction. Both officers responded by firing their guns multiple times at the man.”

Grave was pronounced dead at the scene. Catherine Ready suffered cuts to her forehead and left hand and a fractured left leg from the gunshot wound.

Graves stabbed Anne-Marie Ready and Jasmine Ready to death before police arrived, the SIU found.

The SIU issued a report Tuesday saying it found no reasonable grounds to believe that any of the Ottawa police officers who fired their guns committed a criminal offence.