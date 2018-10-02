

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa’s Police Chief says officers will be allowed to use cannabis while off-duty, as long as they’re “fit for duty” when they put on the uniform.

Chief Charles Bordeleau addressed the service’s marijuana policy following Monday’s police service’s board meeting.

Bordeleau says the Ottawa Police Service policy is similar to the one in place for drinking alcohol or using prescription drugs.

Bordeleau says an officer “needs to be fit for duty” when showing up for work, and the service has different assessment methods to determine an officer is fit for duty.

The Chief says there is no “hours of use” in the policy, and officers will know what “fit for duty” means.

Calgary Police announced last month that officers will be prohibited from using cannabis while off-duty.