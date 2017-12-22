

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Christmas celebrations are up in the air for a congregation in south end Ottawa after a massive blaze destroyed their church last evening. The fire started just before 4 p.m. at the Living Waters Assembly on 105 Slack Road. Within hours, the church was gone.

It is truly hard to believe a church once stood among the ruins. A congregation several hundred strong is now wondering how to pick up the pieces of what's left.

“It's devastating,” says Leigh-Anne Rivers, who attended the church, “It's a building and the congregation is more than a building but still it's devastating.”

Flames spread so quickly in the timber framed building that Ottawa firefighters could only mount a defensive attack.

Within hours, the church that had housed the Living Waters Christian Assembly for years on Slack Road was gone.

“Everybody is pretty in shock and devastated,” says James Noble. The grandparents of James and Trinity Noble are the pastors at the Living Waters Christian Assembly. Trinity says the church has helped changed many lives over the years, “We've seen people come in with no hope or home and find community, find hope. That’s what I’m most devastated about.”

“It’s very sad, especially this time of year,” says Kevin O’Brien. O’Brien was at the site last week, using the church as a backdrop for his family's Christmas photo.

“I always admired this church,” he says, “It always had a quaint look and feeling about it. I can't believe how quickly it burned.”

Ottawa Fire says it still is not clear what caused the fire. The Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating. They are going to be listening through the 911 calls that came in and looking through the viewer footage to try to get some clues.

The church was to have a celebration Sunday morning for Christmas Eve. The Jewish Federation of Ottawa has stepped up with an offer to use its facility, the Soloway Jewish Community Centre.

It's unclear what will happen in the short term but parishioners like Leigh-Anne Rivers are clear what will happen down the road.

“We will rebuild,” she says, “We have faith in God and we will rebuild. This is not the end.”

In true Christmas spirit, another church has offered space as well. The pastors for the Living Waters Christian Assembly thanked everyone on their Facebook page for the offers and said they'll post an update once they can figure it all out.