    • Off to warm, sunny day in Ottawa this Friday

    The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    It’s going to be a nice day in the capital this Friday with sunny skies and warm temperatures.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 24 C today. Clear skies and a low of 10 C are in the forecast for tonight.

    The warm temperatures are going to continue through the weekend with a high of 26 C and mainly sunny skies on Saturday. At night, the capital will see cloudy periods and a low of 11 C.

    Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 22 C. Cloudy skies will continue through the night with a low of 14 C.

    The hot temperatures are expected to continue through June. The weather agency is calling for above-normal temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario next month.

    The average high for this time of the year is 21.9 C and the average low is 10.5 C.

