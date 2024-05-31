Off to warm, sunny day in Ottawa this Friday

It’s going to be a nice day in the capital this Friday with sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 24 C today. Clear skies and a low of 10 C are in the forecast for tonight.

The warm temperatures are going to continue through the weekend with a high of 26 C and mainly sunny skies on Saturday. At night, the capital will see cloudy periods and a low of 11 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 22 C. Cloudy skies will continue through the night with a low of 14 C.

The hot temperatures are expected to continue through June. The weather agency is calling for above-normal temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario next month.

The average high for this time of the year is 21.9 C and the average low is 10.5 C.