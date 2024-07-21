Off to sunny day in Ottawa this Sunday

It feels nice in the capital this Sunday, as it's going to be mainly sunny with perfect summer temperatures.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 24 C -- humidex 26.

A low of 11 C and a few clouds are in the forecast for tonight.

Mainly sunny skies are in the forecast to start the week. On Monday, a high of 26 C is forecasted, with clear skies at night and a low of 13 C.

A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 26 C are forecasted for Tuesday. Clear skies and a low of 14 C are also forecasted for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26.8 C and a low of 15.6 C.