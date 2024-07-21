OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Off to sunny day in Ottawa this Sunday

    The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    It feels nice in the capital this Sunday, as it's going to be mainly sunny with perfect summer temperatures.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 24 C -- humidex 26.

    A low of 11 C and a few clouds are in the forecast for tonight.

    Mainly sunny skies are in the forecast to start the week. On Monday, a high of 26 C is forecasted, with clear skies at night and a low of 13 C.

    A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 26 C are forecasted for Tuesday. Clear skies and a low of 14 C are also forecasted for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26.8 C and a low of 15.6 C.

    How to protect yourself from West Nile virus

    It's been a hot, humid and wet summer so far in Ottawa, making it the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and elevating the risk of West Nile virus.

