    • Off to rainy Labour Day weekend in Ottawa, here's how it feels

    People holding umbrellas make their way along Bank Street, in Ottawa, July 24, 2022 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby People holding umbrellas make their way along Bank Street, in Ottawa, July 24, 2022 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    A rainy start to the Labour Day weekend is in the forecast for the capital.

    Environment Canada is calling for a 10 to 15 millimetres of rain this Saturday in the capital.

    The weather agency calls for a high of 26 C, showers ending this morning then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers today. A risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon is also in the forecast. A few clouds and a low of 14 C are in the forecast for tonight.

    A high of 23 C, a mix of sun and cloud, a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm are forecasted for Sunday. Clear skies and a low of 9 C are forecasted for the night.

    Sunny skies and a high of 20 C are in the forecast for Monday. Clear skies and a low of 8 C are forecasted for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year area high of 22 C and a low of 12 C.

     

