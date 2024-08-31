Off to rainy Labour Day weekend in Ottawa, here's how it feels

A rainy start to the Labour Day weekend is in the forecast for the capital.

Environment Canada is calling for a 10 to 15 millimetres of rain this Saturday in the capital.

The weather agency calls for a high of 26 C, showers ending this morning then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers today. A risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon is also in the forecast. A few clouds and a low of 14 C are in the forecast for tonight.

A high of 23 C, a mix of sun and cloud, a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm are forecasted for Sunday. Clear skies and a low of 9 C are forecasted for the night.

Sunny skies and a high of 20 C are in the forecast for Monday. Clear skies and a low of 8 C are forecasted for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year area high of 22 C and a low of 12 C.