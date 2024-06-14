Off to mainly cloudy Friday in Ottawa, here's when the rain begins

The capital woke up to a mainly cloudy day this Friday after an eventful night with thunderstorms.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 23 C today with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.

A low of 10 C is in the forecast for tonight. It’s also going to be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with a risk of a thunderstorm.

The sun will be back this weekend. Saturday will be sunny with a high of 20 C and al low of 10 C.

A mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast for Sunday with a high of 25 C. At night, there’s a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 16 C.

Hot week ahead

Environment Canada is expecting high temperatures reaching over 30 C from Monday till Friday.

"Hot and humid conditions are expected. Watch out for heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Remember to drink plenty of water," says the wearher agency on its website.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23.5 C and a low of 12.4 C.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for the weekend. Saturday will have a high of 23 C and a low of 11 C. A mix of sun and clouds are in the forecast for Sunday with a high of 16 C and a low of 16 C.

The long-range forecast calls for a hot June in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for the national capital region over the next four weeks.