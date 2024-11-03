Off to a sunny day in Ottawa this Sunday, here's how it feels

OTTAWA
    Riverain Park in Ottawa. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    It's going to be sunny this Sunday in Ottawa, though lower than average temperatures are in the forecast.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 7 C today. A low of -2 C and increasing cloudiness are expected for tonight.

    Monday will be cloudy with a high of 9 C. A low of 7 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for the night.

    The temperatures will warm up on Tuesday to reach a high of 19 C – a 40 per cent chance of showers is expected. A low of 15 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are also expected for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 8 C and a low of 0 C.

