Off to a sunny day in Ottawa this Sunday, here's how it feels
It's going to be sunny this Sunday in Ottawa, though lower than average temperatures are in the forecast.
Environment Canada calls for a high of 7 C today. A low of -2 C and increasing cloudiness are expected for tonight.
Monday will be cloudy with a high of 9 C. A low of 7 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for the night.
The temperatures will warm up on Tuesday to reach a high of 19 C – a 40 per cent chance of showers is expected. A low of 15 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are also expected for the night.
The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 8 C and a low of 0 C.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Crews to begin leaving extra garbage at the curb this week under Ottawa's 3-item garbage limit
'2032 is not good enough': Kelly Craft says Canada has to spend faster on defence if Trump wins
A former U.S. ambassador says Canada needs to spend more on defence, and do so faster than the federal government's currently planning to, to meet the expectations of its NATO allies.
Flood survivors pelt Spain's royals with mud and premier is evacuated during a visit
Spain's King Felipe VI and top government officials were pelted with mud by a crowd of enraged flood survivors during the first visit by the country's leaders Sunday to the centre of the suffering.
She got on a plane to find the guy she fell for at Oktoberfest. ‘I’m going to go and find my ginger’
Mandy Suess was so certain the red-haired man she met at Oktoberfest was special that she got on a plane to go and find him
What European housing models could do for Canada’s affordability problems
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
Most Americans believe abortion should be legal, at least in most circumstances, but it's still a flashpoint issue in JD Vance's home state
Abortion is a flashpoint in the upcoming American election, even as polls in the U.S. show most people support reproductive freedom. Abortion rights advocates tell CTV News that when candidates take a stance on that, it could influence a decision at the polling station– especially for women on who they want elected.
Weekend warriors have the same risk of mild dementia as more frequent exercisers, study suggests
People who only exercise on weekends have a similar risk of developing mild dementia to those who work out more frequently, a new study has found.
Guelph, Ont. woman says she was pushed to homelessness and 'thrown on the street'
For people living on the fringe of society, the line between the safety and security of a home and homelessness is very thin.
Harris appears on 'Saturday Night Live' as mirror image of Maya Rudolph with election looming
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' in the final days before the election, playing herself as the mirror-image double of Maya Rudolph’s version of her in the show's cold open.
Clocks fall back an hour as daylight time ends for much of Canada
Clocks turned back one hour across most of Canada this morning as daylight time came to an end.
'It’s a dream come true': Holt, Liberal cabinet sworn-in to office
Susan Holt, the province's first female premier, and 18 cabinet ministers took the oath of office in the chamber of the legislative assembly Saturday.
Growing Maritime MMA scene could soon expand to P.E.I.
The Maritime mixed martial arts scene could soon expand into Prince Edward Island.
Decision not to print voter cards for N.S. election 'short-sighted': seniors advocate
A seniors advocacy group says it is very concerned about a decision by Nova Scotia's elections agency not to mail voter information cards because of the threat of a postal strike.
A list of some Taylor Swift-themed events popping up in Toronto this November
Taylor Swift is taking over Toronto this November. Here are nine Taylor Swift-themed events and activities that are set to pop up in Toronto this month.
Two cops taken to hospital after North York collision
Two police officers were taken to hospital on Saturday night after being involved in a collision in North York.
Toronto has a plan to incentivize the construction of 20,000 new rental homes
Toronto city staff have an ambitious new plan to build 20,000 rental homes but the initiative hinges on significant financial support from other levels of government.
Habs' plane struck by fueling truck in Pittsburgh
After suffering a 3-1 defeat to the Penguins Saturday night, the Montreal Canadiens were grounded at the Pittsburgh airport after a mishap.
Daylight saving time in Quebec: When do the clocks fall back?
It's that time of year again when we turn the clocks backward and gain that extra hour of much needed sleep.
Six vehicles torched in suspected arson in TMR; Montreal police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after several vehicles were set ablaze overnight in the Town of Mount Royal.
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
OPP investigate fatal ATV crash in Kapuskasing
James Bay Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on Belanger Road North Road in Kapuskasing involving a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.
Stunt driving stop leads to impaired driving arrest in Cochrane
A traffic stop early Friday morning in Cochrane ended with impaired driving charges, as well as stunt driving.
Bowlers strike up support for transplant patients
The 19th annual Bowling for Bone Marrow Event took place on Saturday in support of research and transplant patients.
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries following vehicle collision
A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle.
Delivery driver succumbs to injuries from collision
A delivery driver has died following a vehicle collision in Woodstock on Thursday.
Driver sustains serious injuries in collision on Highway 401
A single-vehicle collision has left a driver with serious injuries.
Western Mustangs beat Guelph to advance to ninth straight Yates Cup, will face Laurier
It’s a rare occurrence where the Yates Cup game is not being played at Western’s Alumni Stadium.
Erick Buhr represents himself, asks jury to find him not guilty in grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr has asked the jury to find him not guilty in his grandmother Viola Erb’s death.
Tow truck operator seriously injured outside his vehicle in North Dumfries: police
Waterloo Regional Police say charges are anticipated after a tow truck operator was seriously injured helping a disabled vehicle on the side of Trussler Road in North Dumfries Friday afternoon.
Police investigating sexual assault in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sexual assault that took place in Waterloo.
One dead in motorcycle crash
OPP are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Midland on Saturday, which resulted in the lone rider’s death.
Local WWII vet turns 101
World War II veteran David Allister ‘Mac’ MacDonald celebrated his 101st birthday at Stayner Legion Branch 457 on Saturday afternoon.
Winnipeg woman dead after being found hurt behind shopping centre
Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive behind Portage Place shopping centre Thursday afternoon.
3 hospitalized after apartment fire in downtown Winnipeg
Three people were taken to hospital Friday evening after a blaze broke out at an apartment in the city’s downtown.
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
CTV Calgary broadcast legend Darrel Janz dies at 83
He inspired thousands of young journalists and continued telling Calgarians' stories until his last days.
Alberta Premier Smith gets 91 per cent support in leadership review
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith received a dominating 91.5 per cent vote of support from her United Conservative Party members in a scheduled leadership review vote on Saturday.
Former champion Brandon Moreno puts on a show at UFC Fight Night card in Edmonton
Former flyweight champion Brandon (The Assassin Baby) Moreno snapped a two-fight losing streak with a dominant decision over Amir (The Prince) Albazi in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card Saturday.
Roughriders advance to West Division final with 28-19 win over B.C. Lions
In their first Canadian Football League playoff game at home since 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the B.C. Lions 28-19 on Saturday in the West Division semifinal.
Métis Nation Saskatchewan holds fall Legislative Assembly in Regina
The 2024 Fall sitting of the Métis Nation Saskatchewan’s Legislative Assembly took place Saturday in Regina.
Regina election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Nov. 13 vote
Voting day for Regina’s civic and school board elections is fast approaching, here’s all you need to know ahead of election day.
Sask. father 'not satisfied' with autopsy report, believes son was murdered
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
'That brings so much healing': Mission and memory of Bella Brave kept alive through Sask. tattoo parlor
Bella Thomson, known on the internet as Bella Brave, touched millions as a social media sensation and a beacon of hope for sick children.
Police appeal for information following shooting in West Kelowna
West Kelowna RCMP are appealing to the public to submit dash cam video following a shooting that left a person in hospital.
TransLink is searching for innovative ideas to repurpose its original SkyTrain cars
Whether public artwork, museum artefact, children’s playground piece or backyard accoutrement, what next lives await the first fleet of SkyTrain carriages is anyone’s guess.
More snow on the way for B.C. mountain passes, Environment Canada says
Another blast of winter is expected to hit southern B.C.'s mountain passes on Monday, prompting another round of advisories from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
B.C. port employers release details of final offer to foremen union ahead of lockout
The BC Maritime Employers Association has released the details of its final offer to the union representing more than 700 foremen ahead of a looming lockout on Monday.
B.C. deluge shows why cities struggle to keep up with extreme rain
Heavy rain isn't unusual for the community of Deep Cove in North Vancouver, but when Ashifa Saferali saw an e-bike floating down the middle of the street she knew this storm was something different.
B.C. mother vindicated by coroner re-classifying daughter’s death as homicide
A Vancouver Island woman who refused to accept her daughter died of an accidental overdose is relieved the record has been set straight.
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.