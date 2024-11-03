Off to a sunny day in Ottawa this Sunday, here's how it feels

It's going to be sunny this Sunday in Ottawa, though lower than average temperatures are in the forecast.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 7 C today. A low of -2 C and increasing cloudiness are expected for tonight.

Monday will be cloudy with a high of 9 C. A low of 7 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for the night.

The temperatures will warm up on Tuesday to reach a high of 19 C – a 40 per cent chance of showers is expected. A low of 15 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are also expected for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 8 C and a low of 0 C.