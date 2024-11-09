Off to a sunny day in Ottawa this Saturday

OTTAWA
    This Saturday is going to be sunny in Ottawa, with temperatures in the single digits.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 7 C today. Clear skies and a low of -2 C are in the forecast for tonight.

    Sunday will see a high of 10 C and increasing cloudiness. Showers and a low of 4 C are expected for the night.

    On Monday, the capital will see a high of 11 C with a 70 per cent chance of showers. A low of 2 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 6 C and a low of -1 C.

