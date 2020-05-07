OTTAWA -- An Ottawa Police officer is facing impaired driving-related charges after being stopped by police while off-duty in Ottawa's east-end.

Ottawa Police say at approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to call from the public about an “erratic driver” in the area of Old Montreal Road and Dairy Road.

Const. James Monroe, 50, of Ottawa is charged with operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol content of/over 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood contrary to section 320.14 (1)(B) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Police say the officer has been assigned to administrative duties.

The Ottawa Police Service Professional Standards Section has launched an investigation.