

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa could receive an early blast from Old Man Winter this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, Gatineau, and eastern Ontario.

It says “the first measurable snowfall event of the season is possible late Saturday into Sunday morning."

Environment Canada says a low pressure system approaching from the south will bring some snow into parts of central and eastern Ontario.

Some areas could see 2 to 5 cm of snow, with ice pellets also possible along the Canada-U.S. border area.

The special weather statement says there is uncertainty to the track of the system, and “confidence of the exact locations and amounts of snow accumulation is low.”