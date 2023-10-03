October heatwave could break records

The first week of October could break not one but two heat records in Ottawa.

With a forecasted high of 28C Tuesday, Ottawa could break the record set on this day in 2005 when the temperature hit 26.2C. With the humidex it will feel like 33 Tuesday afternoon with a UV index of 5 which is considered moderate.

Wednesday's high of 30C will feel closer to 35 and could also break a record. The previous record for highest temperature in Ottawa on Oct. 4 was 27.7C set in 2005.

The first part of the week will be filled with sunshine before cloudy conditions move in.

More seasonal temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.

Thursday: cloudy and 23C.

Friday: cloudy and 20C.

Saturday: 14C with a chance of showers.