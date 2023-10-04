October heatwave continues for another day

The October heatwave continues Wednesday with the potential for another temperature record to be broken.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 30C which will feel like 35 with the humidex. The highest temperature for Oct. 4 in Ottawa was 27.7C set in 2005.

Ottawa has already broken a 132-year-old temperature record this week.

It will still be muggy on Thursday with a sunny high of 26C feeling like 29. Showers could move into the region on Friday with a high of 21C.

It will feel more like fall this weekend. There's a 60 per cent chance of showers on Saturday with a high of 17C. It will be a cool Sunday with a high of 12C and a 40 per cent chance of showers.