OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Carleton District School Board is telling parents and students to expect information pickets outside Ottawa high schools today.

In a statement, the OCDSB says OSSTF members may be “holding information pickets outside of OCDSB secondary schools before and after school and during the lunch hour.” The board adds union officials have advised that the pickets are intended to be “friendly and meant to provide general information.”

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation is ramping up job action after contract talks stalled with the Ontario Government.

OSSTF members will stage a one-day strike at nine school boards in southern Ontario. The boards impacted include the Toronto District School Board and Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board.

OSSTF President Harvey Bischof says the union and the Ontario Government have not held contract talks since last week.

The OCDSB says all schools will be open today.