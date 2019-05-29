

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Ottawa Carleton District School Board warns 1,800 high school classes will be cut under the Ontario Government’s plans to increase class sizes.

Trustees are providing feedback to the Ministry of Education as part of consultations on the Ontario Government’s proposed changes to education. The Ford Government plans to increase the average class size from 22 to 28 students over the next four years.

The OCDSB report says “increasing the board wide average class size from 22 to the proposed 28 will have significant detrimental impacts on secondary programming.”

Staff estimate the proposed change will mean a potential loss of about 300 secondary teaching positions when the class size changes are fully implemented.

The OCDSB report notes the local contract between the board and its high school teachers union requires staffing levels aligned with class size averages closer to 22. Staff say that means the OCDSB will be unable to implement larger class sizes until the current language in the contract is changed through bargaining.

The 2019-2020 school year budget will be presented to the Ottawa Carleton District School Board this evening. A report tabled in March said “the total number of academic staffing positions projected for next year will continue to increase slightly, largely as a result of increases in enrolment.”