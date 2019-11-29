OTTAWA - Ottawa’s public school board is encouraging parents to “do some contingency planning” in case high school teachers walk off the job next week.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation says teachers will stage a one-day strike on Wednesday, December 4 if a new agreement isn’t reached with the Ontario Government. In a statement, the OSSTF said the “announcement of a walkout comes on the heels of two more frustrating days at the bargaining table.”

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board released a statement Thursday evening, saying it remains “hopeful that a settlement will be reached.”

The OSSTF represents secondary teachers, secondary occasional teachers, office, clerical and technical staff, custodial and maintenance staff, early childhood educators and educational assistants at the Ottawa school board.

THE OCDSB says “we will provide an update to parents on the impact this could have on secondary and elementary students.” The board adds “our primary focus in contingency planning for strike action is the health and safety of students.”