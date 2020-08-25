OTTAWA -- In a Special Board meeting, trustees at the Ottawa Carleton District School Board will debate whether masks should be mandatory for all students.

Trustee Lyra Evans is bringing the motion forward Tuesday evening.

“I take my cues from public health. Toronto Public Health came out and said, unequivocally, that all students should be wearing masks. The Registered Nurses‘ Association of Ontario came out and said, unequivocally, that all students should be wearing masks” Evans told CTV News at Noon. “The way I see it, even a 15 or 20 per cent failure rate on the littlest kids wearing masks is still an 80 per cent success rate and 80 per cent is a heck of a lot bigger than zero.”

In Ontario, only students in grades 4 and up are required to wear a mask.

However, public and catholic school boards in Toronto are taking it a step further, mandating everyone — including students kindergarten to Grade 3 — wear a mask as well.

Public schools in the Guelph-Waterloo region are enforcing the same directive, as are schools in Hamilton.

Exceptions would be in place for students with a medical condition.

There is no consensus from medical experts on mask use for younger children, with health professionals on both sides of the argument.

“When you look at the language, the language some of these provincial recommendations is that kids should, are strongly encouraged to wear them,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Specialist.

“Any risk mitigation strategy that is not going to cause any harm is worth exploring and I am fully supportive of that idea,” said Dr. Abdu Sharkway, Infectious Disease Specialist.

In a report led by Toronto's Hospital for Sick Childen (SickKids), experts suggested it is unrealistic to mandate masks for younger kids, “because their baseline infection and transmission risk is probably lower and because of a higher likelihood of improper non-medical mask use.”

Ontario’s Premier has said he sides with SickKids when it comes to younger kids wearing a mask.

“I go with the experts at SickKids. They are the ones who didn’t recommend masks,” said Doug Ford.

The World Health Organization and UNICEF advise the decision to use masks for children aged 6-11 should be based on a number of factors, including “whether there is widespread transmission in the area where the child resides” and “the ability of the child to safely and appropriately use a mask.”

Earlier this summer, Dr. Vera Etches, Medical Officer of Health with Ottawa Public Health, had said it would be difficult to enforce younger kids wearing a mask.

CTV News contacted OPH for comment.