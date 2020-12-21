OTTAWA -- The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) has released new remote learning details following Monday’s provincial announcement on lockdowns.

Students already attending OCV will continue as usual.

The board sent the following details to parents and students beginning online learning:

Elementary Schools:

Remote learning will occur from Monday, January 4th to Friday January 8th, 2021.

During the remote learning period, the school timetable will be followed (start and end time, as well as school established nutrition breaks and recesses).

Each day, learning for students will be scheduled based on the daily Ministry requirements for learning using both synchronous and asynchronous teaching and learning:

Kindergarten students - 180 mins of synchronous learning opportunities (120 mins asynchronous) a day during the regularly scheduled class time.

Grade 1-8 students- 225 minutes synchronous learning opportunities (75 minutes asynchronous) a day during the regularly scheduled class time.

Daily attendance will be taken by teachers.

The focus of Monday, January 4th will be supporting the transition to remote learning; teachers will share Instructions to access the Google Classroom or Virtual Learning Environment (VLE), verify email addresses, ensure the homeroom/class timetable for students is posted in the Google Classroom/VLE, provide reminders about COVID-19 safety practices, and reach out to families who may need access to a device. Much of the focus of January 4th will be on asynchronous instruction, and teachers will provide additional information about scheduled synchronized learning opportunities for that day.

In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, January 11th.

Secondary:

Remote learning will occur from Monday, January 4th to Friday, January, 22nd, 2021.

The daily schedule will be modified for the period of the closure to allow: both cohorts (A and B) to learn together, both courses to be taught each day, and, students will have two 112.5 minute blocks of instruction daily.

Daily attendance will be taken.

Students, parents and guardians can expect an email from the school on or before January 4th with more detailed information about the schedule and transition, including information for those who require access to a device.

On Monday, January 4th students should check the Google Classroom or Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) for updates from the teacher and prepare for remote learning.

Students Enrolled in Special Education Program Classes

Students with special education needs will continue to be supported by their classroom teacher during this period.

Students enrolled in specialized program classes have been learning on a blended model and this will continue. On January 4th, students in these classes can expect to start with a focus on remote learning.

The OCDSB remains committed to ensuring that the students with special education will be engaged in remote learning with appropriate support(s), and in some cases in-person learning may be possible. Work is underway to determine how this could be safely operationalized.

Parents and guardians of students enrolled in specialized program classes can expect additional information from the classroom teacher on or before January 4, 2021.

Child care and extended day programs

OCDSB Extended Day Programs (EDP) will be closed between January 4th and 8th and will resume on January 11th.

Infant, toddler and preschool programs operated by third-party providers may operate subject to restrictions, please check with your provider.

OCDSB Infant Toddler Preschool programs will be open during the week of January 4-8th and beyond.

Early ON and Family Centres will transition to providing virtual activities from January 4-8th. In-person activities will resume on January 11th.

Emergency child care is available for health care and frontline workers through the City of Ottawa.

Administrative Offices

OCDSB Administration Buildings remain closed to the public and have limited access for designated staff.

We have made every effort to respond to today’s announcement as quickly and with as much information as possible. If there are any further changes over the winter break, we will send an additional update.

This has been a challenging year for everyone. Today’s announcement is an important reminder about the need to follow public health guidelines. I wish you and your family a very safe and healthy winter break.