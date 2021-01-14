OTTAWA -- The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) has notified its school community of its latest remote learning schedule.

In a letter to parents, OCDSB says it will continue to offer remote learning for secondary students until Jan. 29, 2021.

“We hope to start quadmester 3 (Octomester 5 for Merivale and Colonel By secondary students) on February 1, 2021, subject to provincial direction and health guidelines,” the statement continued.

The board says while the province intends to have students return to in-person learning on Jan. 25, 2021, that date may be extended. But a decision on whether or not to delay that return is not expected until Jan. 20, 2021.

“We know that secondary students and staff can’t wait until then to know how the rest of the quadmester (Octomester 4 for Merivale and Colonel By secondary students) will work.”

OCDSB says when in-person learning returns so will the one course per day schedule.

Elementary schools are tentatively scheduled to reopen for in-person on January 25, 2021, subject to provincial direction and health guidelines.