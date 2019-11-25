

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





OTTAWA - Ottawa’s public school board says schools will remain open when teachers begin job action this week.

Both the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation will launch a “work to rule” campaign on Tuesday morning.

In a message to parents, the Ottawa Carleton District School Board says “both ETFO and OSSTF have indicated that this phase of strike action is in relation to administrative duties.” The board says all classroom activities, extracurricular programs and extended day programs will continue as usual.

The ETFO says its action “targets Ministry and school board administrative tasks and does not impact on students.” The union says its members will not participate in any school board of Ministry of Education professional learning offered outside of the instructional day, and not participate in any EQAO-related activities.

The OSSTF says its members will not participate in EQAO preparation or testing, participate in School Board Professional Activities that are based on Ministry of Education or School Board initiatives, and provide comments on any secondary provincial report cards.

High school teachers will also hold information pickets before or after school, or during lunch periods.

The OCDSB says the information pickets may cause delays and possible traffic or pedestrian access disruptions at school sites. The board adds “students, parents and employees have the right to cross a picket line without harassment or intimidation.”