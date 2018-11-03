

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board held a new workshop today called “Let’s Talk Cannabis.”

It was part of the 4th annual Parent Conference. Topics included French immersion, special education, and technology. Saturday was the first time a workshop dealt specifically with cannabis.

There were several hour long workshops throughout the day, meant to inform parents about recreational cannabis since it was legalized on October 17th by the Federal Government.

The discussion centered about the new legislation, how to talk to youth as well as available resources and services.

“I want to make sure I have enough information as possible so I can have a conversation with my son and family,” says father Oswald Peters.

He says three weeks into legalization in Canada he says parents are forced to face tough questions. “It has to, if it’s becoming legal, how do people want to deal with that legalization.”

Another parent Bryan Raymond says he has questions about what happens when other forms of cannabis become legal. “Edibles bring up a topic of concern because we aren’t understanding what they are ingesting, kids go to parties and there are cookies, brownies, candies.”

The workshop also informed parents about counsellors inside schools as well as where parents can go for more information.