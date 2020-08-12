OTTAWA -- Ottawa's largest school board is giving parents two more days to decide whether to enrol their children in online learning in September.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board has received approximately 35,000 completed attendance forms. Parents were initially given until Friday to fill out the forms to indicate whether children will attend classes in-person or online this fall.

In a statement, the OCDSB said, "We know that this is a difficult decision for families. To better support you, we will be extending the deadline to midnight on Sunday, Aug. 16."

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board unveiled part of the Return to School Plan last Friday, including plans for quadmesters in high schools. The Health, Safety and Well-Being Plan, Elementary School in Person, Secondary School in Person and Remote Learning plans were unveiled on Monday.

Director of Education Camille Williams-Taylor told CTV Morning Live on Monday that the OCDSB anticipated approximately 10 per cent of children will opt for online learning in September.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board was told Tuesday evening that approximately six per cent of parents have indicated their children will be participating in distance learning in September.

The board expects that approximately 2,000 to 4,000 students will enrol in online learning by September.

Parents with the Ottawa Catholic School Board have until Friday to indicate whether their child will attend classes in-person or online in September.

In a statement, the Ottawa Catholic School Board says it will work with parents that change their minds about the school year after the deadline.