OTTAWA -- Grade 9 students in Ottawa’s public high schools will not take the standardized math test next week.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board announced Wednesday evening that it has “made the decision not to administer the EQAO Grade 9 math assessment as currently scheduled for January 2020."

The move came hours after Education Minister Stephen Lecce said school boards can delay the standardized math test as a result of job action by teachers.

As part of the work-to-rule campaign by Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation members, teachers are not participating in EQAO preparation or testing.

OSSTF president Harvey Bischof said Wednesday that “EQAO isn’t about learning. It’s about assessment and those are very different things.”

With files from The Canadian Press.