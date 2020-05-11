OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s public school board is asking Grade 12 students for suggestions to celebrate their accomplishments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board has announced commencement ceremonies have been postponed until the fall due to the ban on large gatherings.

On Monday, the OCDSB sent each Grade 12 student a link to participate in a discussion on “creative ways” to celebrate the class of 2020.

The questionnaire asks one question – “what are some ways we can celebrate the class of 2020 while following physical distancing recommendations?”

Students have until May 15 to provide feedback.

In a statement on its website, the OCDSB says “COVID-19 may have forced the delay of Grade 12 commencement events until the fall, but we remain committed to recognizing their incredible success and achievement of all graduates of the class of 2020.”

On Monday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce asked school boards not to cancel graduations and proms.

In a statement Monday, Lecce recommended school boards host proms and graduation ceremonies in the summer or fall when it is “safe to do so.”