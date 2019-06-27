

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





CTV News has confirmed that several more women have come forward to file complaints with OC Transpo. That follows our exclusive stories this week regarding allegations of harassment and assault while on the job.

Sources tell CTV that disciplinary action is underway. And the General Manager of OC Transpo is asking any employee tonight, male or female, who wants to file a complaint but doesn't feel comfortable doing so - to contact him directly.

The chair of Ottawa’s Transit Commission was the front man on this issue today, promising to give managers at OC Transpo the resources they need to thoroughly investigate these complaints.

“At this point these are allegations,” says Commission chair Allan Hubley, “and we need to follow that through and see where facts lead us and we'll deal with this.”

CTV News has confirmed that talks are going on behind the scenes, involving that employees from all levels, including management and that several more women have come forward to file complaints with oc transpo.

Jamie Bailey was the first to talk to CTV News, alleging harassment at OC Transpo. Bailey says since her story aired earlier this week, she's received messages from 37 other women and some men saying similar things have happened to them while on the job.

“I'm surprised by the number but knew I wasn’t alone,” she says, “I knew it wasn't only happening to me. A lot of them have similar stories, the same things happened to them and nobody was listening; they fought at the middle management level and nothing escalated to where it should be.”

Another OC Transpo driver came forward Wednesday with a video she shot where she alleges she was assaulted on the job but, like Bailey, felt OC Transpo management didn't properly address the complaint.

“I decided to go to the police station,” says the woman, who asked that her identity be hidden, “and I'm going to file a report because I felt like it wasn't properly dealt with.”

The General Manager of OC Transpo said yesterday, though that he believed several statements were incorrect.

“There was discipline action,” John Manconi said, “I'm not going to get into what disciplinary action occurred, there was some fault on both parties in terms of the altercation.”

Bailey has been off work for a few days, told she might want to lie low but she is proud she came forward.

“Absolutely, I feel I have some power back,” Bailey said in an interview yesterday, “I feel like I’m not being silenced. I am proud I came forward, giving more operators a voice.”

Allan Hubley says it is a voice that is being heard.

“I have a stake in this, too,” Hubley said, “I have a daughter, a granddaughter, a wife, a mother and a sister. I want every woman in her workplace, not just at OC Transpo, but workplaces across this city to feel safe and I’ll do whatever I can to make sure that happens. I think you know my history on bullying and I don't tolerate that anywhere.”

Jamie Bailey says she just wants to see respect in the workforce where co-workers see the best in each other and work as a team. Right now, she says, that team is broken.