OC Transpo welcomes 26 new drivers to help address cancelled trips

OC Transpo believes 26 new drivers hitting the roads on Wednesday will provide "some relief" for customers frustrated with a higher number of bus trip cancellations this spring.

The transit commission was told only 94.4 of scheduled trips were completed in May as the service continues to deal with a driver shortage.

Attrition rates and new mandatory 30-minute breaks for operators have resulted in a shortage of available operators through May and June.

"Good news is we have a class of, I believe, 26 people have graduated today and they'll be put into service immediately this afternoon," Director of Transit Operations Troy Charter told the commission.

"That should provide some relief and it's just one of the steps in the right direction to getting those numbers back up to where we expect them, where our customers want to see them."

OC Transpo admits morning commuters are seeing more bus cancellations than afternoon peak periods. OC Transpo runs 8,000 trips a day, including approximately 2,000 trips during the morning peak period.

The transit service has set a goal to hire up to 300 new operators by the end of the year to meet current needs and prepare for future requirements. Eighty of the new hires will accommodate new Canada Labour Code requirements that receive a 30 minute break for every five hours of service.

In May, OC Transpo said it was taking a number of steps to improve bus service, including: