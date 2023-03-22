OC Transpo warning riders it does not offer unmarked rideshare services

If you're waiting for an OC Transpo bus, and someone drives up in an unmarked vehicle claiming to be OC Transpo, don't get in the car.

That's the warning from OC Transpo Wednesday. In a pair of tweets, the transit service cautioned riders about unmarked vehicles offering rides at bus stops and transit stations.

If someone approaches you claiming to be an OC Transpo rideshare service do not enter the vehicle and call the Ottawa Police Services. 1/2 — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) March 22, 2023

"OC Transpo does not pick up passengers in unmarked vehicles, from bus stops or transit stations," it said. "If someone approaches you claiming to be an OC Transpo rideshare service do not enter the vehicle and call the Ottawa Police Services."

A statement attributed to OC Transpo Chief Safety Officer Paul Treboutat says OC Transpo was made aware of comments on social media about suspicious activity.

"OC Transpo is aware of reports on social media of a man in a black sedan claiming to be offering rides on behalf of OC Transpo," the statement says. "Our Special Constables Unit informed the Ottawa Police Service of the posts."

A Reddit post Wednesday morning asked others if they had encountered someone pulling up in a black sedan, claiming to be from the transit service.

The original poster said she was waiting at a stop near Bank Street and Heron Road. The man arrived in a black sedan and said the bus wasn't coming, but he was sent by OC Transpo to offer a ride.

"I declined and he drove off, but the whole encounter seemed off and the bus arrived as scheduled not long afterwards," she wrote. "I reported it to the driver who seemed concerned and said he'd call it in."

She said OC Transpo took her story very seriously and recommended she file a police report.

It's not known how many times this may have happened.

Ottawa police did not confirm or deny to CTV News Ottawa whether an investigation was underway.

OC Transpo asked anyone who experiences a similar incident should contact Ottawa police. They also recommended filing an incident report with OC Transpo.