OC Transpo to provide update on O-Train return-to-service plan today
OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group will work through the holiday weekend to reposition the restraining rails and other areas of the return-to-service plan, with O-Train service scheduled to resume on Aug. 14.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar and officials with Rideau Transit Group will provide an update on work to resume O-Train service at 4 p.m. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will broadcast the media conference live.
On Thursday, workers with Rideau Transit Group have begun repositioning some of the restraining rails along the 12.5-kilometre LRT line, the final step required before the O-Train returns to service. The repositioning of the rails are scheduled to take 10 days
"RTG is working at the 16 locations that have been identified for adjustments," Amilcar said in a memo to council.
"A few remaining items in the Atkins Global report are being finalized, and the risk assessment is almost complete."
The restraining rails, which are added parts of rail lines usually at curves, are designed to prevent derailments. Workers must move the restraining rail 1 to 2 millimetres to still serve its safety function without causing degradation to the trains, officials have said.
The light-rail transit system has been shut down since July 17, after an axle-bearing issue was discovered on one train during a routine 50,000 km inspection.
The O-Train was originally scheduled to return-to-service last Monday, but Rideau Transit Group and Alstom said the Safety Note to return to service required repositioning each of the restraining rails to ensure there is no contact with the train wheels.
Amilcar says RTG continues to replace the wheel hub assemblies on light-rail vehicles, with the Safety Note requiring the replacement of the leading and trailing wheel hub assemblies and axles every 60,000 km.
"At this time, OC Transpo continues to anticipate full Line 1 service will safely resume on August 14," Amilcar said.
"OC Transpo is closely following this progress and will continue to provide updates on the timing to gradually restart service."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
COMING UP AT 4 P.M.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
Kremlin critic Navalny convicted of extremism and sentenced to 19 years in prison
A Russian court convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of extremism and sentenced him to 19 years in prison Friday. Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated.
Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor, dead at 83
Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' has died.
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
Movie weapons supervisor waives right to preliminary hearing in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
The woman who was overseeing the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer agreed Friday to forgo a preliminary hearing that would have provided court testimony from dozens of people, including eyewitnesses to the shooting.
How being a 'grey rock' can protect you against narcissists
If you have that person in your life who drags you into their unending drama, games or conflicts, there may be an answer. Become a 'grey rock.'
Tina Knowles addresses Beyonce's alleged Lizzo snub
Tina Knowles has appeared to refute the theory that her daughter Beyoncé dropped mentioning Lizzo on tour because of a lawsuit.
'There simply aren't enough people': Canada's shortage of anesthesiologists contributing to surgical backlog, group says
Canada’s surgical backlog cannot be cleared without enough anesthesiologists, who are essential for surgeries, the former chair of Ontario’s Anesthesiologists warns.
Guatemala-based group extends hand on First Nations' residential school searches
A Guatemala-based forensic anthropology organization is extending its hand to Indigenous peoples in Canada looking to potentially recover remains of children on the grounds of former residential schools.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert delays in West Hants during the Nova Scotia floods
Nearly two hours passed between when firefighters in West Hants believed an emergency alert was needed and when it went out during flash flooding two weeks ago, and dozens of people didn’t receive it.
-
Housing shortage: Nova Scotia invests $1.3 million in provincewide home-sharing app
The provincial government announced today it will spend $1.3 million over two years to expand its partnership with an online home-sharing platform known as Happipad.
-
NB Power says bringing electricity via Atlantic Loop could be cost-prohibitive
New Brunswick's power utility has questioned the viability of the Atlantic Loop energy project because of the potential costs.
Toronto
-
NEW VIDEO
NEW VIDEO | Video shows stolen truck slamming into stopped traffic at Brampton intersection
New video has surfaced showing a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton that police say was caused by the driver of a stolen pickup truck.
-
Why are Taylor Swift tickets for Canada concerts already on sale?
A selection of Taylor Swift tickets for Toronto dates with hefty price tags are already on sale days ahead of the official Ticketmaster release.
-
Video shows arson suspect running away from Brampton house moments after it burst into flames
Police have released new video footage which shows an arson suspect running away from a burning house in Brampton, moments after it appeared to catch fire.
Montreal
-
After serious collision in Italy, woman stuck on surgery wait list in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
New Montreal summer camp helps Ukrainian refugee children integrate in Quebec
A free, new summer camp is aiming to help Ukrainian refugee children and their families settle in Montreal.
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY | Two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Habs, Jack Adams winner Bob Murdoch dies age 76
Bob Murdoch, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and a former NHL defenceman has died at the age of 76.
Northern Ontario
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
-
Sudbury woman wins human rights battle, province must rewrite rules for guide dog benefits
The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled in favour of a Sudbury woman who was denied guide dog benefit funding because her pup didn’t meet the province’s training criteria.
-
Kirkland Lake deaths ruled a homicide, victims identified
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday along with their identities.
London
-
London, Ont. business owner speaks out after security cameras capture suspicious behaviour
Joe O’Neil operates his family funeral home in London's downtown core, and his business is a frequent victim of theft and property damage. Yet one incident, where no crime was committed, has left him shaking his head.
-
Highway 401 reopens following crash
OPP and EMS in Elgin County are on the scene in the eastbound lanes at Graham Road after a two-vehicle collision.
-
OPP investigating double fatal crash
Oxford OPP, EMS and Norwich fire responded to the single-vehicle crash on Cornell Road north east of Tillsonburg.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainian woman in Manitoba claiming former employer has failed to pay her all owed wages
A Ukrainian woman living in Winnipeg is speaking out saying her former employer has failed to pay her and several other Ukrainian employees.
-
Man caught shooting geese in St. Vital Park: Manitoba Conservation
Manitoba Conservation officers have responded to a number of calls over the last several months, including an incident where a man was shooting geese in Winnipeg.
-
Third suspect charged with manslaughter in Winnipeg homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a third suspect in connection with an October 2022 homicide in city’s Elmwood neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Former Kitchener neurologist addresses specific sexual assault allegations during trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients is now reacting to each of the allegations from the stand at his trial.
-
Montour celebrates Stanley Cup final appearance in Six Nations
Six Nations celebrated NHL hometown hero Brandon Montour Thursday evening.
-
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church transforms into affordable housing in Kitchener
It’s a unique project in an unlikely space – an empty church in Kitchener is being transformed into affordable housing.
Calgary
-
String of break-ins puts Inglewood businesses on edge
Six break-ins and a daytime robbery have businesses in Inglewood scratching their heads -- and beefing up security.
-
Boat stolen from Calgary home could be lake bound, police warn
Calgary police are asking the public for help locating a boat stolen from a home in Bowness earlier this week.
-
Victim of Calgary shooting arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Calgary police are investigating a shooting that happened in the community of Southview on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon house fire sparked by 'careless disposal' of barbecue ashes
A summer barbecue ended in flames for a Saskatoon family.
-
Saskatoon surgical robot marks 200 surgeries
The surgical robot at Saskatoon’s St. Paul’s Hospital has completed over 200 surgeries since last September.
-
Sask. falling behind rest of Canada in providing health care, report says
Saskatchewan residents are below the national average when it comes to having access to health care providers, according to a new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Edmonton
-
Machete attacks in northeast Edmonton lead to attempted murder, aggravated assault charges for B.C. man
A B.C. man faces an attempted murder charge among others following a violent machete attack on multiple people overnight Monday in northeast Edmonton.
-
Alberta International Airshow set to take off again after 2 years
Pilots and parachuters are preparing to take off northeast of Edmonton over the long weekend.
-
Food bank, now providing 35,000 hampers a month, hoping to restock at Heritage Festival
Edmonton's Food Bank needs Edmonton Heritage Festival to again be one of its largest hauls of the year as public need remains "staggeringly" high.
Vancouver
-
32-year-old fatally stabbed in downtown Vancouver, marking city’s 11th homicide of 2023
A serious assault in downtown Vancouver is under investigation, police confirmed Friday.
-
Wildfire impact on B.C. tourism varies by region – and by visibility of flames
British Columbia's record wildfire season has affected travel bookings in some areas, but other regions have seen continued tourism demand despite their proximity to active blazes.
-
3 race horses died in Vancouver within 2-week span in July: B.C. Ministry of Public Safety
Three race horses died and another was injured during competitions in Vancouver last month, according to B.C.’s Ministry of Public Safety.
Regina
-
Regina man accused of exposing himself to young girls
A Regina man has been charged with indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to young girls in the north end of the city.
-
Regina air conditioning repairs on rise amid extreme heat
As Regina residents search for innovative ways to keep cool during the extreme heat, local air conditioning companies are booming with business.
-
Sask. coworkers share $100K lottery win
A group of seven coworkers now have $100,000 to share between them after winning big on a Lotto Max draw.