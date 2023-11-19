OC Transpo to offer free service on New Year's Eve

OC Transpo will ring in 2024 with free transit on New Year's Eve.

Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar told the Transit Commission last week that there will be no charge service on all OC Transpo buses, the O-Train and Para Transpo buses on Dec. 31.

Free service will start at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Safer Roads Ottawa and MADD Canada will sponsor the free service on New Year's Eve.