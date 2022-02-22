OC Transpo says it will be creating a webpage in the coming days that will update citizens about any incidents involving the O-Train that would be reportable to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

This comes following what the transit service describes as a "minor" incident in the maintenance and storage facility on Belfast Road.

"On Feb. 21, a railcar mover collided with a train car at a low speed. This resulted in minor damage to the train car. Following standard procedure, an investigation into the cause and the extent of the damage commenced immediately," said Chief Safety Officer Duane Duquette in a memo to city council.

"This occurrence has been reported to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB), as per standard practice, and has no impact to O-Train Line 1 service," Duquette wrote.

Duqutte included details about the planned webpage with TSB-reportable incidents, saying it was part of an effort to provide "consistent and transparent operational updates" to council and the Transit Commission.

"TSB-reportable incidents will now be published on a web page on octranspo.com. The webpage will go-live in the coming days and an RSS feed will be available for automatic notification updates," Duquette said.

Earlier this year, transit services general manager Renée Amilcar said OC Transpo would notify the TSB of every incident in the rail yard after three incidents were not initially reported to the agency. There have been more than 20 incidents in the Belfast Maintenance and Storage Yard since the O-Train launched in September 2019.

The TSB has responded to several incidents on the O-Train Line 1, including two derailments in six weeks last year, including one that shut down the line for nearly two full months. There was also an investigation into wheel cracks on some of the trains.