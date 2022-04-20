OC Transpo to keep mask mandate in place for 'foreseeable future'

OC Transpo will keep its mask mandate in place even after the province lifts its masking requirements on public transit, the city’s transit chief said Wednesday.

The province lifted masking rules in most places last month, but they remain in place on public transit.

That mandate is set to expire on April 27, although health minister Christine Elliott mused Tuesday an extension “might be necessary.”

Transit general manager Renee Amilcar said if it’s not extended, OC Transpo will keep its own mask mandate in place.

“Should the provincial mandate end, we will continue to use the transit bylaw to maintain the current making requirement on our system for the foreseeable future,” Amilcar told transit commission on Wednesday.

Amilcar said the decision is based on advice from Ottawa Public Health. She added that masking on OC Transpo remains high, and special constables continue to monitor compliance with the rules.

“We will continue to communicate with customers that they must wear a mask on transit. We will also increase enforcement across the system to educate transit riders and ensure compliance,” she said.

“And we will await further instruction from the province and follow all legislation.”

Masks have been mandatory on all OC Transpo trains and buses, Para Transpo buses and at transit stations since June 2020.

Ridership increases, but still below budget projections

Ridership on OC Transpo buses and trains went up to 4.4 million in March, up from 3.4 million February.

However, ridership was still well below city projections. The city's 2022 budget estimated that ridership would reach 69 percent of pre-pandemic levels in March. However, ridership was under 50 per cent of March 2019 levels.

Transit on downtown bus routes on the O-Train was free for much of March, a move the city made because routes were affected earlier in the year by the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.