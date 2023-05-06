OC Transpo to assess Twitter reversal on API fees
Just one day after OC Transpo announced it would no longer tweet daily bus trip cancellations, blaming newly implemented charges by Twitter, the social media company reversed course.
But it remains unclear if OC Transpo will return to its previous habit of automatically posting trip cancellations.
In a tweet Tuesday, Twitter's development team said verified government or publicly owned services who tweet weather, transport updates and emergency notifications may use its Application Programming Interface (API) "for these critical purposes, for free."
But by then, OC Transpo had already rebranded its @OCTranspoLive Twitter account to @OC_TranspoHelps, deleting thousands of tweets of previous bus cancellations. Transit Services General Manager Renée Amilcair said in a memo Monday that Twitter was asking for more than $675,000 per year to access the API. Instead, she said, customer service representatives who are "empowered to quickly respond to customer inquiries and provide support" would manage the rebranded account and focus on interactions with riders.
In a response to CTV News Ottawa, Lisa Bishop-Spencer, Director of Strategic Communications and External Relations, said OC Transpo would re-evaluate whether adjustments to its use of the platform are warranted.
"Trip information previously shared on Twitter continues to be available for customers. The best and most efficient tools for customers to use for their trips are the Travel Planner, texting 560560 or calling 613-560-1000, subscribing to My Alerts for free, or OC Transpo's next departure widget," Bishop-Spencer said.
"Given this most recent announcement by Twitter, we will assess if further adjustments are necessary to the options for providing trip information to customers."
OCTranspoLive would automatically post when a given trip was cancelled, informing riders of when the next scheduled bus might arrive. It was also a useful source of judging how often buses needed to be cancelled. CTV News Ottawa has previously reported on days where hundreds of trip cancellations were announced.
A transit commission meeting on Thursday will hear OC Transpo's plans for communicating more real-time data to transit riders.
"OC Transpo staff are committed to rebuilding our customers’ trust. We understand that consistent and reliable real-time bus and train information is important to our customers; part of a positive customer experience is providing accurate bus arrival predictions to help customers plan their trip and make decisions on when to start that trip," a report prepared for the transit commission states. "Further, it is important for customers to know that, if there is a disruption to service, they can easily access reliable information that may affect their trip."
Council has approved more than $3.5 million toward improving real-time communications at OC Transpo since 2020, including $2.45 million in the 2023 budget, according to the report.
The report says upgrades to OC Transpo's real-time communications will take place between 2023 and 2025, with new features released as they become available.
The project will result in:
- A new real-time data feed based on the industry standard GTFS-RT and enhanced customer information tools for travel planning.
- A new customer alerts system, improving the quality and timeliness of alerts by reducing the manual steps needed to send them to customers and integrating alerts into the real-time data feed.
- A new customer alerts portal on octranspo.com, allowing customers to subscribe to and customize alerts for their specific routes.
- Updates to octranspo.com to provide new tools and features, such as real-time travel planning.
- A pilot of e-ink digital information screens at high-volume stops to provide realtime arrival predictions.
- Updated design of our transit information screens at stations, with more accurate real-time predictions and enhanced alerts, and the expansion of transit information screens across more of the network.
While @OC_TranspoHelps does not tweet route cancellations, it still posts route detours and other updates, such as when station elevators are out of service.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | Watch live coverage of King Charles III's coronation
CTV News offers live coverage of the coronation during which King Charles III and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.
Louis yawns, Charlotte's hand-holding, George's role: How the King's grandchildren took part in his coronation
While all eyes turn to King Charles III for his historic coronation, his grandchildren may end up being the ones who steal the show.
'God Save the King': Watch the moment Charles III is crowned
In a moment decades in the making, the crowning of King Charles III took place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday during his long-awaited coronation ceremony.
WATCH LIVE | Canada commemorating King Charles III's coronation in hour-long ceremony
As King Charles III's history-making coronation ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey winds down, commemoration events in the nation's capital are getting underway.
'Not My King': Police arrest anti-monarchy protesters ahead of King Charles' coronation
Police arrested the leader of the anti-monarchy group Republic hours before King Charles' coronation on Saturday and a number of other protesters who had gathered among the crowds lining the procession route in central London.
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
Burials held in Serbia for some victims of mass shootings
Heart-wrenching cries echoed as funerals were held in Serbia on Saturday for some of the victims of two mass shootings that happened just a day apart this week, leaving 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children.
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with U.S. Patriot
Ukraine's air force claimed Saturday to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defence systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow's most modern missiles.
A COVID legacy? When doctors say we should still be masking up
Infectious diseases specialists are hoping the practice of masking, which emerged in this country as a response to the pandemic, will continue at certain times and in certain places to help reduce the spread of not only COVID-19, but influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) as well.
Atlantic
-
Tracy Kitch fraud case: Nova Scotia's highest court cites flaws in lower court ruling
Nova Scotia's highest court released Friday a written decision explaining why it quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to allegedly pay for $47,000 in personal expenses.
-
New Brunswick's fisheries minister demands immediate crackdown on baby eel poaching
Growing tensions over enforcement of the baby eel fishery closure in the Maritimes have prompted a call from New Brunswick's fisheries minister for immediate federal action to stop alleged illegal fishing.
-
Burning of Pride flag outside Halifax school motivated by hate, charges pending: RCMP
Halifax RCMP say three youths were motivated by hate when they burned a Pride flag outside their school in late April.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Watch live coverage of King Charles III's coronation
CTV News offers live coverage of the coronation during which King Charles III and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.
-
Pickering airport opponents hope the proposal will be abandoned after 50 years
After decades of protests against a long-standing proposal to build an airport in Pickering, Ont., opponents of the project are optimistic it will soon be abandoned for good.
-
Ontario woman says she watched her loved one die after being placed on 911 hold
An Ontario woman has been left reeling after she was placed on a 911 hold for several minutes while trying to resuscitate her dying loved one.
Montreal
-
Turnover rates for nurses in Quebec hospitals are higher than in pre-pandemic times
Turnover rates for nurses in Quebec hospitals increased nearly 10 per cent in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic rates, which comes as no surprise to nurses who are struggling to stick it out in the profession.
-
Montreal pub Ye Olde Orchard ordered to add French to its sign
A Montreal pub located in a majority-Anglophone neighbourhood is speaking out after it was ordered to modify its storefront sign because of a lack of French. Ye Olde Orchard, stationed on Monkland Avenue in the N.D.G. borough, received a letter from Quebec's French-language watchdog (OQLF) earlier this week stating the pub does not comply with the province's signage rules.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Watch live coverage of King Charles III's coronation
CTV News offers live coverage of the coronation during which King Charles III and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she watched her loved one die after being placed on 911 hold
An Ontario woman has been left reeling after she was placed on a 911 hold for several minutes while trying to resuscitate her dying loved one.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Watch live coverage of King Charles III's coronation
CTV News offers live coverage of the coronation during which King Charles III and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., suspect, 13, charged with nine sexual assaults
A 13-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault.
London
-
Caught on Video: lumber wielding man sticks London Music Hall of Fame with massive repair bill
A man was caught on surveillance video repeatedly smashing a piece of lumber into the front of the London Music Hall of Fame early Friday morning.
-
Two separate collision cause traffic issues in London, Ont.
There were traffic issues around London, Ont. Friday evening caused by a pair of crashes in different parts of the city.
-
Children on board school bus during afternoon crash
There were roughly two dozen children on board a school bus that was involved in a crash in London, Ont. Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
New skateboard park planned in northern Manitoba First Nation
The youth in a First Nation in northern Manitoba will soon be grinding rails and dropping in on half-pipes in their own skate park thanks to a new project set to begin this summer.
-
Battle brewing in rural Manitoba after councillor ousted by fellow members
A battle is brewing in a rural municipality in Manitoba where one councillor says her fellow members of council ousted her – something the province says can only be done by the court.
-
'Close them down': Province settles class action lawsuit with former Manitoba Developmental Centre residents
A major class action lawsuit between the province and former residents of an institution for people with intellectual disabilities has been settled.
Kitchener
-
Weapons investigation near Kitchener elementary school, youth charged: WRPS
Waterloo regional police were in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident Friday afternoon.
-
Kitchener community rallies for change on Red Dress Day
Red dresses and shirts were on display Friday evening in a downtown Kitchener park as the community came together to mourn missing and murdered Indigenous women.
-
‘I thought it was a bit tongue in cheek’: Could a ‘Night Mayor’ help Kitchener’s downtown?
Downtown Kitchener may seem quieter than long-time city councillor Scott Davey would like, but there may be a solution seen in some of the major capitals of the world.
Calgary
-
Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey, receiving St. Edward's Crown in a ceremony built on ancient traditions, at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain.
-
Trudeau, Simon take in pageantry of Britain's first coronation in 70 years
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen Mary Simon were among the dignitaries on hand as King Charles III was crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, marking the formal celebration of the start of his reign as King and his role as Canada's head of state.
-
New look? Why an Alberta NDP shift could attract voters
It's long been considered the home for Alberta's left-leaning voters, but experts believe a policy shift is tilting the NDP toward new territory.
Saskatoon
-
'We're literally in the flames': Community battles Sask. largest wildfire, under evacuation order
Residents of La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation are under a mandatory evacuation order, as a large wildfire nears the communities. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) told reporters on Thursday, it’s the largest fire of concern in the province.
-
Saskatchewan announces new payment model for family physicians
A new form of payment has been unveiled by the province of Saskatchewan to retain and recruit family physicians.
-
How Sask. hospital crisis is impacting response times for ambulance, fire crews
Paramedics in Saskatchewan are being taken away from responding to emergency calls, to wait with patients for an available hospital bed.
Edmonton
-
Mother, child killed in Mill Woods Friday: source
CTV News has learned that a mother and 11-year-old child have been stabbed near Crawford Plains school and both are dead.
-
New evacuation alerts issued late Friday for Lac Ste. Anne, Big Lakes County
New evacuation alerts were issued in several central Alberta communities late on Friday, and another fire is under watch.
-
Strathcona County residents ordered to evacuate immediately
Strathcona County has issued two evacuation alerts due to a large grass fire burning in the area of Township Road 534 and Range Road 220.
Vancouver
-
U.S. man gets 30-month prison sentence after attempting to cross B.C. border with guns
A United States resident who tried to cross the B.C. border with two illegal handguns and prohibited high-capacity magazines has been sentenced to 30 months in Canadian prison.
-
Ibrahim Ali murder trial: Defence calls witness a liar during cross-examination
A lawyer representing the man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby in 2017 accused a friend of the victim of being a liar on Friday.
-
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
Regina
-
Public mischief investigation launched following hoax report of shooting in Sask.
A large police response began immediately after a call to the Indian Head detachment from a terrified person on May 2, who reportedly witnessed a shooting inside a home in Montmartre, Sask.
-
La Loche residents to be evacuated to Regina amidst wildfire risk: SPSA
As active wildfires approach communities in northern parts of Saskatchewan, affected residents are being evacuated to Regina.
-
Art display brings attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls
An exhibit created by a Prince Albert artist is on display at the Saskatchewan Legislature.