OC Transpo taps TSB rail director as new safety head

OC Transpo has hired a Transportation Safety Board director as its new chief safety officer.

Transit Services General Manager Renée Amilcar told the transit commission in a memo that Paul Treboutat would become the new chief safety officer of transit services as of April 19. Treboutat was the director of rail and pipeline investigations with the TSB before becoming director of operational services in February 2022.

“Paul has a Bachelor of Engineering and an MBA, as well as a distinguished and varied career in the military, telecommunications, and transportation sectors. Prior to working for the TSB, Paul was a Director for the National Research Council of Canada, in fields including surface transportation and technology,” Amilcar wrote.

Duane Duquette will continue as acting CSO until Treboutat’s arrival, at which point he will take on the new position of deputy safety officer.

“Duane has really impressed me with his incredible work ethic and capacity to learn quickly, under challenging circumstances. I also appreciate his approach to relationship building and collaboration,” Amilcar wrote. “Paul’s significant external expertise, coupled with Duane’s experience, will make for a formidable team.”

OC Transpo has had regular interactions with the TSB, having reported 27 separate incidents to the board on O-Train Line 1 since December of 2019, according to public reporting.

Treboutat will assume his role one day before the next scheduled transit commission meeting on April 20.