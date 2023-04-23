OC Transpo's spring schedule includes changes for downtown commuters

OC Transpo's spring service schedule is now in effect.

Seasonal route changes began Sunday, affecting some popular routes and the replacement buses for the O-Train Line 2, among other changes.

Notably, routes 12 and 15 are returning to their pre-construction routing. The routes were detoured due to construction on Montreal Road but, as of Sunday, OC Transpo says the 12, between Blair and Parliament stations, will no longer serve St. Laurent Station, and downtown routing will operate via Elgin and Queen streets, rather than Wellington Street. The 15 will only operate during peak periods on weekdays and will not operate on weekends. It will also not travel down Blair Road.

There are some select frequency adjustments to certain individual trips on some routes that OC Transpo says will better serve customers and improve service reliability.

Three peak-service express routes are being adjusted to serve commuters heading downtown. The 228 now serves Chapel Hill Station to provide a link to Blair Station and the LRT. Morning trips on route 231 are being extended to start on Innes Road, west of Frank Bender Street, and the 6:56 a.m. trip on route 261 will now begin at 6:45 a.m. to "better accommodate customers traveling downtown for work," OC Transpo says,

Frequency on the Line 2 replacement bus and on route 25 is being reduced on weekdays due to lower ridership at Carleton University and La Cité.

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule on Victoria Day, May 22.

Full details and the travel planner are available on OC Transpo's website.

There will be closures on the O-Train Line 1 the next two weekends so that Rideau Transit Maintenance can address water infiltration in the downtown tunnel at Rideau Station.

Starting this Thursday, OC Transpo will begin a review of all bus routes. The review will include briefings with councillors, a survey with riders on the OC Transpo website and public consultations at locations across the city, aimed at "optimizing the transit system" to prepare for the launch of Stage 2 of the light rail later this year.