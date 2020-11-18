OTTAWA -- Ottawa transit riders will pay more to board the bus and the O-Train next year.

The Transit Commission voted 8 to 3 to approve the 2021 transit services operating budget, which includes a 2.5 per cent fare increase.

Councillor Theresa Kavanagh, Councillor Catherine McKenney and Transit Commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert voted against the fare increase.

Council will have the final say on the 2021 budget, including the fare increase.

The 2021 budget proposes a 2.5 per cent fare hike on New Year's Day.

Under the plan, the cost of an adult monthly bus pass will increase $3 on Jan. 1 to $122.50. OC Transpo's adult monthly bus pass is one of the most expensive cares in Canada.

A youth pass will increase $2.25 to $95.40 a month.

Councillor McKenney introduced a motion at the Transit Commission to freeze transit fares until the end of the pandemic.

"This will help build some equity into our transit system for low-income and front-line riders who continue to use the system to travel to work," said McKenney on Twitter.

McKenney suggested the city could use advertising revenue or increase the transit levy on the property tax bill to cover the fare freeze. The councillor will present the motion to Council as part of the final budget debate.

OC Transpo is projecting a budget deficit of between $47 million and $55 million. COVID-19 related pressures are estimated to be $62.8 million to $72.8 million in 2021.