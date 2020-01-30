OTTAWA -- Train shortages, bus cancellations and incorrect arrival times on station screens continue to plague OC Transpo.

For the ninth consecutive workday, OC Transpo says it is expecting fewer trains to be available for the morning and afternoon peak periods along the Confederation Line. The Transit Service didn’t say how many trains will be available for today’s commutes, but nine or ten trains have been available every day this week.

OC Transpo has cancelled 109 bus trips during the morning and afternoon peak periods today, so the buses can be diverted from high-frequency routes to provide “S1 supplemental bus service along the Confederation Line.”

Non-stop bus service will be provided from Blair, Hurdman and Tunney’s Pasture Stations to downtown Ottawa during peak periods.

Details of the S1 special bus service and the bus trip cancellations are available at https://t.co/9bPYyobyCx — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 30, 2020

On Wednesday, several riders reported incorrect arrival times on the giant screens at the Confederation Line.

OC Transpo said “information screens on platforms are currently showing incorrect next train arrival times due to technical difficulties. We are working to resolve the problem.”