OTTAWA -- OC Transpo is “reviewing and assessing” cleaning measures for all buses and the O-Train lines as the number of cases of COVID-19 increase across Canada.

Ottawa’s transit service says trains on Line 1 and Line 2 are cleaned daily, and buses are cleaned utilizing disposable antibacterial towel/wipes and all-purpose spray cleaner for glass and surfaces.

The fare gates and ticket machines are also wiped down daily.

“The City of Ottawa and OC Transpo have been closely monitoring COVID-19 since its onset in December 2019,” said Jim Hopkins, Chief Safety Officer.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Hopkins said “we are reviewing and assessing our supplies and cleaning measures and are developing a communication strategy for staff and the public that aligns with messaging from Ottawa Public Health.”

Speaking on CTV News at Six on Tuesday, Ottawa’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches recommended transit riders keep a distance from others if possible, especially if showing flu-like symptoms.

“Keeping your hands away from your face, and your eyes, nose and mouth where the virus can enter is really important. If you think you’ve touched a surface that could be contaminated, wait until you’ve washed your hands,” said Etches.

Here is a look at OC Transpo’s cleaning procedures:

Confederation Line

Hopkins says “O-Train Line 1 trains are cleaned daily and undergo a heavy deep cleaning every 21 days of service, or more often as required.”

Trillium Line

Hopkins says “on Line 2, the trains are also cleaned nightly, with a deep clean occurring every 92 days.

Hopkins says trains on Line 1 and Line 2 can “be scheduled for additional interior cleaning, whenever it is required.”

Buses

OC Transpo conducts daily cleaning on its buses utilizing disposable antibacterial towel/wipes and all-purpose spray cleaner for glass and surfaces.

Hopkins says “each day, the schedule includes several cleaning activities, such as wiping down a number of different interior surfaces including the front dash (i.e. the fare boxes) and rear dash, sun visor, all handrails and stanchion posts and the stairwell on double-decker buses.”

All buses undergo detailed interior cleaning every 180 days, which includes scrubbing, washing, rinsing and drying of the interior.

City of Ottawa facilities

High-traffic touch points at city facilities are receiving a little extra cleaning attention.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, General Manager of Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services Department Dan Chenier says “staff at city facilities and complexes have been encouraged to proactively increase disinfecting of high-traffic touch points such as doorknobs, keypads and access points, where possible.”

Chenier says since there are currently no confirmed cases in Ottawa, “we will continue to operate our programs as usual.”