OTTAWA -- OC Transpo has replied to reports from commuters, who were attempting to determine the number of LRT trains in operation Thursday morning.

OC Transpo was revealing how many trains were provided ahead of each peak period for the first half of the week, but those numbers stopped being provided. In OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi’s nightly memo about the state of the LRT, he did not provide a number of trains expected to be in service for Thursday.

But as delays and problems piled up, riders started taking the issue into their own hands.

Twitter user Miranda Gray suggested riders tweet the car numbers of the trains they’re on, in an attempt to see just how many numbers they get.

If you are on a moving Confederation train, please post a picture of the car number (on arch between cars), time, direction and location. Together we can crowd source number of trains current running by 8 am. Cc @jchianello @JonathanWilling — Miranda Gray (@mirgray) January 30, 2020

Each train is made up of two cars, with numbers that range from 1101 to 1134. Twitter users started providing the car numbers they were on.

At around 9:20 a.m., user James said the count was at 13 car numbers.

1101

1104

1106

1108

1111

1115

1116

1118

1120

1121

1125

1126

1130

1133



Now we are back at 14 serials.... still only 7 trains....but possibly only 6 running with one dying at blair at 8am #OttawaLRT #OttLRT — James (@jamesExiledLedg) January 30, 2020

Another user, "Occasional Transport", who collects and retweets comments from riders, suggested someone set up a community CCTV camera overlooking the tracks.

A question. Does anyone has a office/home that has a good overlook the LRT tracks? With unlimited WIFI. No reason we can't set up community CCTV. #OttawaLRT #ottLRT #civictech



Please share to get some traction — Occasional Transport (@OccTranspo) January 30, 2020

OC Transpo replied to CTV's Graham Richardson just after 11:00 a.m. to say this information was incorrect, and that between 8 and 9 trains were in operation this morning. OC Transpo considers 9:00 a.m. the end of the morning peak period.

Good morning – this information is incorrect. Service on Line 1 operated with 8 and 9 trains at different times during the peak period this morning. There are currently 8 trains on Line 1, with trains running at a frequency of about 7 minutes. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 30, 2020

Supplemental bus service will continue to run Thursday afternoon, to supplement the LRT, which remains below capacity.

In a memo, OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi said OC Transpo was expecting 10 trains, but one had an issue with its wheels and another was proactively removed.

"Planned service for this morning included 10 trains on Line 1, however service operated with 8 and 9 trains at different times during the morning peak period. One train was unable to be put into service due an issue with the wheels," Manconi said. "At approximately 8:15 am this morning, a second train was proactively removed from service at Blair Station due to a mechanical issue. Service continues on Line 1 with 8 trains."

Manconi said the number of trains in operation at any given time is "fluid" and is based on vehicle availability, scheduling, and customer volumes.

"We know that what matters to our customers is when their next train is going to arrive," Manconi said. "Answering this question will be a focus of our updates to you and our customers going forward."