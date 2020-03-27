OTTAWA -- Trains on the Confederation Line will begin running a little less frequently today due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OC Transpo is adjusting service levels on the Confederation Line, the Trillium Line and convention bus routes due to a drop in ridership.

Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi told Council that ridership has dropped between “70 and 90 per cent” over the past two weeks.

OC Transpo says starting today, trains will arrive at the stations every 6 to 8 minutes during peak periods and every 10 to 16 minutes at other times of the day and on weekends.

Trains on the Confederation Line normally run every 4 to 5 minutes during the weekday peak periods.

On Fridays, service will run until 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, and overnight bus service will be available at that time. Otherwise, service start and end times will remain the same for the Confederation Line.

Starting Monday, March 30, weekday bus service will move to Saturday service levels on many routes.

OC Transpo says many routes, which normally operate only on weekdays, will continue to run but at modified service levels.

Rural weekly Shopper Service will continue as usual.

Saturday and Sunday service will continue to operate as usual on bus routes.

The O-Train Trillium Line is now running every 15 minutes at all times. Service start and end times remain the same.