

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





OC Transpo is rolling out changes to several routes today.

The transit service re-adjusted a number of bus routes that were cut shot in anticipation of a November launch of Light Rail Transit.

In a statement, the city says the changes will improve connectivity and reduce walking distances. OC Transpo says the main changes will be to routes 11 and 12.

Full information is available on the OC Transpo website.

Route 11 – Downtown

The downtown loop of Route 11 will be adjusted to improve connections to Route 12 and to rapid and frequent routes on Albert and Slater streets.

Buses travelling eastbound will operate from their regular route on Bank Street, east on Slater Street, north on Metcalfe Street, east on Wellington Street, and south on Elgin Street to the stop at Queen Street. Westbound buses will operate from Elgin Street, west on Albert Street to Bank Street, and then south on Bank Street as normal.

Some weekday eastbound trips will be extended to end at Mackenzie King Station to bring customers directly to the Rideau Centre.

Route 11 – West

Route 153, an existing limited-service community route operating between Carlingwood Shopping Centre and Lincoln Fields Station, will be revised so that some trips are extended east to Tunney’s Pasture Station and west to Bayshore Station. This will provide a limited continuous service along Wellington Street and Richmond Road, seven days a week, generally parallel to the western part of Route 11. The extended trips will provide new direct connections between locations on Richmond Road east and west of Lincoln Fields Shopping Centre, as well as new direct connections between residential locations near Westboro Station and shopping destinations along Wellington Street and Richmond Road.

The current Route 151 will no longer operate; it will be incorporated into Route 153.

Route 12

Some westbound trips on Route 12 during the weekday morning peak period will be extended west of Metcalfe Street to end at Bank Street, reducing walking distances.

Route 19

A new school trip, Route 620, has already been implemented in the afternoon, providing a direct connection from Ottawa Technical Secondary School to St-Laurent Station.

Additional bus stops have already been implemented at Marier Avenue and Longpré Street to improve connection opportunities between Routes 19 and 20.

The location of a bus stop at McArthur Avenue and Olmstead Street has already been revised to ensure convenient service for customers.

Route 20

Additional bus stops have already been implemented at Marier Avenue and Longpré Street to improve connection opportunities between Routes 19 and 20.

Route 34

A stop will be added at Montreal Road for both westbound and eastbound trips, to improve connections to and from nearby employment locations.

Route 38

Customer service staff were assigned to Trim Station in early September and additional signage has been posted at Trim Station to advise customers to use Routes 22, 91, and 95 for the most direct trip to downtown. This has reduced crowding on Route 38.

A stop will be added at Montreal Road for both westbound and eastbound trips, to improve connections to and from nearby employment locations.

Route 80

A new southbound trip will be added from Tunney’s Pasture Station to Antares Drive at approximately 6:51 p.m. This will extend 15-minute service until after 7:00 p.m., ensuring frequent service for customers connecting from downtown at the end of the afternoon peak period.

Route 89

An early morning trip on Route 105 has already been extended to start at Tunney’s Pasture, coordinated with the arrival of an early trip on Route 89.

Two new southbound trips will be added from Tunney’s Pasture Station at approximately 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. This will extend 15-minute service until approximately 6:45 p.m., ensuring that there is frequent service for customers connecting from downtown at the end of the afternoon peak period.

Route 138